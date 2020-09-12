Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.64.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $708.74. The company had a trading volume of 473,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $662.31 and a 200 day moving average of $568.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $712.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

