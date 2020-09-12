Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,889,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.64.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $708.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,330. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $712.97. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $662.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.