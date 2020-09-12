Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SVNBY)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.96. 144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shinsei Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02.

About Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SVNBY)

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

