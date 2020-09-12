Short Interest in COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Grows By 305.8%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 305.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CIG.C traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 113,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Get COMPANHIA ENERG/S alerts:

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.