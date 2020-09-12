Short Interest in COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Grows By 305.8%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 305.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CIG.C traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 113,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.54.
About COMPANHIA ENERG/S
