Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Drops By 76.8%

Dorel Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DIIBF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 8,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $290.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Several research firms have commented on DIIBF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dorel Industries from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dorel Industries from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dorel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

