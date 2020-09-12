Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Rises By 197.6%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 197.6% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NXT Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of NSFDF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.98. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.