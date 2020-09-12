SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Announces Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.
SGMA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.67.
About SigmaTron International
Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.