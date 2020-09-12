SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Announces Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

SGMA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.