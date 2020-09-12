Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.66 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,587,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.