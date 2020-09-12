Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

SQM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 395,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $34.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

