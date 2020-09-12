Softbank Group Corp Acquires Shares of 476,162 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 476,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $180,899,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Softbank Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Softbank Group Corp owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 109.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

NVDA stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,906,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,419. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.33. The firm has a market cap of $303.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.