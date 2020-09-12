Softbank Group Corp Buys New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,035,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,668,000. Square accounts for approximately 0.6% of Softbank Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Square by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,410,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,632. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,583 shares of company stock worth $36,198,971. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

