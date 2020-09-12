Softbank Group Corp Makes New $13.65 Billion Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 131,041,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 77.9% of Softbank Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Softbank Group Corp owned approximately 0.11% of T-Mobile Us as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.58. 3,098,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

