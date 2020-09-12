Softbank Group Corp Makes New $475.18 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 335,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,176,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Softbank Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.76. 1,532,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,548.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

