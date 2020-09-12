Softbank Group Corp Takes Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 761,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,901,000. Etsy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Softbank Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Softbank Group Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $371,755.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,098.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 370,578 shares of company stock valued at $42,885,572 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,401. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

