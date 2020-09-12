Softbank Group Corp Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 237,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,368,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.6% of Softbank Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,075 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,273. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.90. The company had a trading volume of 895,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $501.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

