Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the quarter. Solaredge Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.67% of Solaredge Technologies worth $116,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,308,000. Swedbank increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $24,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.96. 655,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,564 shares of company stock worth $10,726,090. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

