SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6,443.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,364 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.45. 7,618,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

