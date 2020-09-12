SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,213.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

