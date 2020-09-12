Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

