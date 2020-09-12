Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of SPR opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

