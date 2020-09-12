STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

SLFPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

