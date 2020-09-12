Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. FIX began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an add rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.44.
Shares of HRTX opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 884,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
