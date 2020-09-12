Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. FIX began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an add rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of HRTX opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 884,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

