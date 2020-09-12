Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 30th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMMF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.