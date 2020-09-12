Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $32.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

