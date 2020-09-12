Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$25.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.72.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$18.19 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.57. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

