SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $248.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.05 and a 200-day moving average of $204.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $210,168.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.