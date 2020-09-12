Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SSREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Swiss Re stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.20.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit