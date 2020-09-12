Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SSREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.20.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.