Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a CHF 96 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 91.80.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.