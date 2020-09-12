Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a CHF 96 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit