Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Up 6.2%

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.47. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92.

Sydney Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

