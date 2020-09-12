Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 553,633 Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 553,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.79% of Despegar.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $9,159,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 205.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,669 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 279.6% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 546,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 402,595 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 142,520 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DESP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 360,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,401. Despegar.com Corp has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $543.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

