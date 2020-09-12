Sylebra Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679,304 shares during the quarter. Repay accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 4.37% of Repay worth $52,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,769,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Repay by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Repay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,415,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,260. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 260,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $6,573,271.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,764 shares of company stock worth $12,721,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

