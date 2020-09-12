Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $63.59 Million Stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,127,906 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group comprises about 2.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 2.36% of 21Vianet Group worth $63,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNET. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 424,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,645. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.