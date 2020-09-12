Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $66.01 Million Position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177,922 shares during the period. Tenable comprises approximately 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 2.19% of Tenable worth $66,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tenable by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $419,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $3,983,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,776,686 shares of company stock valued at $184,647,227. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 563,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,380. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

