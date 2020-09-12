Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,017 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises about 0.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Zendesk worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,182 shares of company stock worth $10,179,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 901,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

