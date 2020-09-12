Sylebra Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,814 shares during the period. Domo comprises about 2.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 8.09% of Domo worth $74,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 4,006.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Domo by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 606,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Domo Inc has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,654. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

