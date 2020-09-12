Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 2,919,772 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,254,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919,772 shares during the period. Switch comprises approximately 3.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Switch were worth $111,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 1,486,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,304. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $542,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,733,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,330,814.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,680. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

