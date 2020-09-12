Sylebra Capital Ltd Takes $57.26 Million Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,050,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,263,000. Onespan accounts for about 1.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Onespan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSPN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 234,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,666. The company has a market capitalization of $833.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti upped their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Onespan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

