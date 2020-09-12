Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Synaptics from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $436,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $586,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the period.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.