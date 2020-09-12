Tassal Group Limited (TGR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on September 29th

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$3.76 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.88.

In other news, insider Mark Ryan 47,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. Also, insider James Fazzino acquired 54,800 shares of Tassal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.65 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,965.20 ($142,832.29).

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

