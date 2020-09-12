TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $39,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 941,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -315.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.