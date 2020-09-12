Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Dividend History for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit