Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

