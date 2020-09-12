Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.75.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $189.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.37 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total transaction of $6,561,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,960 shares of company stock worth $30,636,113. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.