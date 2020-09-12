Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $345.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $270.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.38.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $381.45 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $410.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 3,651.23% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

