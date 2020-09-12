Telsey Advisory Group Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $43.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.95.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. Kroger has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Kroger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Kroger by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,226 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kroger by 4,005.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kroger by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kroger by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.