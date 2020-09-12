TheStreet Lowers Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to E+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a c- rating to an e+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Mediwound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Mediwound in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mediwound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mediwound in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mediwound by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

