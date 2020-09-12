TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp lowered its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

