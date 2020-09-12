Tobam Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tobam bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,726,000 after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.03. 5,030,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average of $437.91. The company has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.