Tobam Makes New Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Tobam owned 0.07% of FLIR Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. 1,020,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

