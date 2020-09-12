Tobam Purchases Shares of 367 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.06. 276,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,323. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $258.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

