Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,770 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,952. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

